WATERTOWN — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Tuesday announced creation of the New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board, which will help guide the state’s reopening strategy.
The advisory board is chaired by former secretaries to the Governor Steve Cohen and Bill Mulrow and includes more than 100 business, community and civic leaders from industries across the state, including Jefferson Community College President Ty A. Stone.
Other notable names appointed to the board include Bea Grause, president of the Healthcare Association of New York State; Pat Kane, executive director of the New York State Nurses Association; Elizabeth Peralta, executive director of the National Supermarket Association; Ken Raske, president of the Greater New York Hospital Association; Crickett Thomas-O’Dell, regional director of the Workforce Development Institute; and Jim Whelan, president of the Real Estate Board of New York.
“We’ve come up with a phased plan to reopen New York so every region in the state has the same opening template as we begin this process,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We have to be smart about this — emotions can’t drive our reopening process — and we’ve come up with factual data points that each region must monitor as they begin to reopen. We’ve also created a New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board made up of business, academic, community and civic leaders from across the state to help guide this process and ensure businesses are following the necessary guidelines to preserve public health as we work towards a new normal.”
Ms. Stone appears to be the only representative from the north country.
“I see this as a great opportunity to be part of the solution for the reopening of New York State,” said Ms. Stone in a statement about the appointment. “I am honored to have been selected and look forward to serving on this very important advisory board as county officials, business and community leaders and educational institutions work together and plan strategies to safely and effectively reopen the region and state.”
Ms. Stone was not available for further comment Tuesday.
The governor has said that reopening the economy will likely be on a regional basis according to the state’s 10 economic development regions. Ms. Stone co-chairs the Economic Development Council that oversees the north country region.
Mary Beth Labate, president of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities, said reopening the state safely will pose a challenge, requiring creativity, and will need to involve a close relationship with local health officials in various regions.
“I certainly appreciate the governor’s recognition that higher education needs to have seat at the table, how critically important it is that we be in the best position we can be to reopen campuses come fall,” she said. “It’s important for students, institutions and the economy, but needs to be driven by data. For us in particular, a close working relationship with health officials is necessary to make certain that we’re bringing students back in as safe a manner as possible.”
Ms. Labate said the Governor’s Office has been reaching out already and it is just a matter of time before the formal process begins and college and university leaders are brought together to talk through challenges and what process will be needed to put them in the best position for the fall semester.
“It’s going to be a challenge, we’ll need the state’s support as well as support from the federal level,” she said. “That’s why we’re so grateful the governor has brought in higher education officials for the conversation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.