Travel to and from Canada –– already limited by an agreement with the United States –– will be even less available after U.S. Customs and Border Protection reduced the hours of operation at several North Country border crossings.
CBP announced Sunday that the agency is working with the Department of Health and Human Services to cut back on operating hours at crossings in Fort Covington, Trout River, Rouses Point, Overton Corners and Mooers. The reductions are part of an ongoing federal effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus across the international border, the announcement said.
Crossings at the five locations will now be permitted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. effective April 6.
“The reduced hours at the smaller crossings are understandable in light of the greatly reduced car traffic at these locations,” Garry Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “With the current restrictions, allowing cross border travel only by individuals only for essential purposes, car movements are down 90% or more across the border.
The Ports of Entry at Chateaugay and Champlain will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for essential commercial and passenger traffic. “Commuters and other essential travelers using these five ports outside of the reduced hours should instead use Champlain or Chateaugay,” Douglas said.
The Rouses Point boat dock will remain closed.
The U.S.-Canada border was closed to all but essential traffic by agreement between the two countries, President Donald J. Trump announced on March 18. Essential traffic includes commercial deliveries and health care workers.
