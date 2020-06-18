UPDATE: The teenager has been found safe, police said.
MORIAH — State police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a teenager reported missing from his Champlain Drive residence in the town of Moriah.
James W. St. Denis III, 15, reportedly left his home on foot around 10 p.m. Wednesday without his necessary medication. He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and was carrying a camouflage backpack.
The white teen weighs approximately 105 pounds and stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 518-873-2750.
