SYRACUSE – SUNY Upstate University Hospital won't pay a dime up front to acquire Crouse Hospital.
But the state hospital will assume the smaller nonprofit hospital's liabilities, including about $80 million in debt.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 11:27 pm
SYRACUSE – SUNY Upstate University Hospital won’t pay a dime up front to acquire Crouse Hospital.
But the state hospital will assume the smaller nonprofit hospital’s liabilities, including about $80 million in debt.
State taxpayer dollars won’t be used to cover the cost of the proposed merger.
Those are some of the details Upstate and Crouse officials publicly revealed today for the first time in an exclusive interview with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard.
The interview marks the first time hospital officials have spoken publicly about the merger, which would leave Syracuse and Central New York with two hospital systems. The other would be St. Joseph’s Health.
Other details revealed Tuesday include whether Crouse and Upstate staff could work at both hospitals and which hospital — Crouse or Upstate — first floated the merger idea.
The hospitals announced on April 14 a proposal for Upstate to acquire Crouse, its next door neighbor, and merge it into Upstate’s system. That same day they filed a certificate of need with the state Health Department to start the review process.
The combined entity would have more than 13,000 employees and give Upstate a 71% share of the Syracuse inpatient hospital market. If approved, the deal would leave Syracuse with two hospital systems: Upstate and St. Joseph’s.
How the deal will be financed
If the merger is approved by state health officials, Upstate would take on Crouse’s liabilities. That would serve as Upstate’s “payment” to Crouse.
How much is that? An annual cost report filed with the state shows Crouse had about $329 million in liabilities in 2020. Among those liabilities is $80 million in loans Crouse took out to pay for a new emergency department, operating rooms and other improvements. If the deal is approved by the state, Upstate will assume Crouse’s loans and other liabilities.
Upstate will use its own cash reserves to cover those costs, not state taxpayer’s money said Dr. Mantosh Dewan, president of Upstate Medical University. At the end of 2021, University Hospital had $241.8 million in cash on hand, according to documents filed with the state.
No job cuts expected
Hospital officials say job cuts are unlikely because both hospitals are desperate to fill 1,275 job openings, about 540 of them for registered nurses.
“We need everybody to come along,” said Dr. Robert Corona, CEO of University Hospital.
How long will regulatory review take?
Hospital officials said they don’t know how long it will take to complete the review process. In addition to the health department, the proposal must be reviewed by the state attorney general, the state comptroller, the SUNY board of trustees and the governor’s office.
