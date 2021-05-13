The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program two provides financial assistance to giving producers the ability to absorb increased marketing costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible commodities include specialty crops, livestock, dairy, row crops, aquaculture, floriculture, nursery crops, maple production, Christmas trees and more.
The initial program signup ended on Dec. 11, but USDA has reopened sign-up for CFAP 2 for at least 60 days beginning April 5. Visit farmers.gov/cfap for details on all eligible commodities, producer eligibility, payment limitations and structure and additional program resources.
Producers have multiple options to apply for the program, including through an online application portal and by working directly with the FSA office at their local USDA Service Center. Customers seeking one-on-one support with the CFAP 2 application process can also call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance.
The USDA Service Centers in Franklin and Clinton counties are now open to limited visitors by appointment only. Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service staff also continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, email, and other digital tools.
To make an in-person or phone appointment, call 518-483-2850 to reach the Franklin County FSA office in Malone or Clinton and Essex County producers can call the Plattsburgh office at 518-561-4616.
