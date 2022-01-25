State Supreme Court Judge David A. Murad is seeking reelection.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Judge Murad announced he intends to run for reelection to the state Supreme Court for the 5th Judicial District. Judge Murad is a Utica native and first took the bench in that city in 2009 for a term that ends this year.
The 5th Judicial District covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Onondaga, Oneida and Herkimer counties. Judges are typically assigned to the bench in the county they are from, with at least one justice working in each county.
In his first run for office in 2008, Judge Murad ran as the Democratic and Working Families parties’ nominee, although he made no mention of which party he would affiliate with in this year’s election.
“I have presided over thousands of cases as a Supreme Court judge,” he said in his announcement Tuesday. “I am proud of my record which demonstrates that I am fully prepared for my cases, treat the parties fairly and respectfully, and have the judicial temperament necessary to properly handle the most complex and serious civil litigation matters.”
Judge Murad said he’s spent 35 years in the legal field, including 16 years as a judge in some capacity. He graduated from Utica College when it was controlled by Syracuse University, and received his law degree from the New England School of Law in Boston.
Since he took office in 2009, Judge Murad has worked out of the Utica courthouse, seeing cases in that region of the judicial district. The general election for his seat will be held on Nov. 8.
