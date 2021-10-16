MALONE — A plan to reduce patient access delays in both inpatient and outpatient care was announced Tuesday by The University of Vermont Health Network. Since it is within the UVM network, Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone is expected to receive the improvements.
According to a UVM press release, the plan focuses on three specific goals: hire successfully amid national staffing shortages, reduce wait times for specialty care and improve hospital inpatient and emergency capacity. The plan will be enacted with investments toward staffing, infrastructure, technology and improved partnerships with government bodies — both local and state level — along with institutions of health care out of UVM’s network.
The measures aim to help ensure access to emergency care in the face of record patient volumes and other challenges.
“Here and nationally, these challenges have created significant barriers to access, and that is why our team has developed a comprehensive plan to better serve our patients,” said John R. Brumsted, president and chief executive officer of the UVM Health Network. “We care deeply about our patients and community and have put together a robust plan, partnering with the states of Vermont and New York, and others to shore up the system in the near-term and address structural challenges that have plagued hospitals for years. I am confident that if we keep at this and work together, we will make significant progress.”
The network wants to fully install its $150 million electronic health records system in all Northern New York facilities by April. The project began in 2019 when UVM acquired the technology from Epic. The records system will connect patients with more than 1,000 network physicians in Vermont and New York.
Self-scheduling through MyChart will be launching in fiscal year 2022, with expansions targeted for 2023.
UVM will be employing 12 additional human resources recruiters to increase rates of hiring. To determine talent for more difficult roles, experts in physician and nurse recruitment will be hired.
UVM plans to engage with local developers to determine more affordable housing for employees; increase stipend and sign-on bonuses; increase shift bonuses for targeted positions; and analyze the market to ensure competitive pay.
“There is no question that attracting skilled and caring staff and providers is an immense challenge given the national shortage and the competition we face,” said Jerald Novak, the network’s chief people officer. “The UVM Health Network is a great place to work and our region is an awesome place to live, and by further intensifying our efforts we can hire and keep the talented teams our communities rely on.”
