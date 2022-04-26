MALONE — Volunteers spent Saturday morning planting a variety of species to help combat erosion along Rotary Lake at Malone Memorial Recreation Park.
Chastity Miller, district manager of the Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District, said the weekend effort involved a partnership between the conservation district, Malone Rotary Club and the Northern Watersheds Committee.
Miller said the conservation district provided the native plants and she lent her expertise on effective planting methods, while volunteers from the Rotary Club and NWC planted a variety of species to limit erosion across the footbridge from the Duane Street entrance to the park.
“What it will do is hopefully anchor the soil a little bit. Here will be this year’s project and next year we will move down and put some down the shore,” Miller said. “I thought here we had the best chance, these old root systems are keeping that in place, keeping the soil in place, so this is the best chance, where we have got to start.”
Miller said some of the plants used were pussy willows, bushy willows, elderberry, Nanking cherries, high bush cranberries and blazing stars.
“Anytime we have a streambank erosion issue, we try to anchor with plants. It is a better root system and it brings more animals back in,” Miller said.
Miller said the plants that volunteers were adding to the bank are species that do well near water.
“These plants are good for streambanks. They don’t mind what we like to call ‘getting their feet wet,’ with their roots. They flourish in this environment and there is also an opportunity for some flowers for pollinators and birds,” Miller said. “The birds will eat the cranberries, elderberries and cherries. We try to put in enough to help the great ecosystem here.”
Miller said the plants will also help direct geese to other areas of the lake.
“Geese won’t step over something that is over 6 inches tall. It will get the geese to go to a different spot and it will replenish this so we don’t lose any more land,” Miller said. “It looks silly at first, but what these will do is grow roots, and they will start growing more shoots, and then it will keep it in place. It will take time, but it will happen. The plants will start rooting in the next couple of weeks and they should have new shoots by the end of summer.”
In addition to the geese sliding in and out of the water, ice scour and wave action also contribute to erosion.
“You can see this is what happens and it just keeps slumping off,” Miller said.
The elderberry plants added to the shore came from a plant nursery in the Finger Lakes, near Naples, Miller said.
A Buffer in a Bag, a free bag of cranberry and cherry seedlings, was provided for free by the state Department of Environmental Conservation as part of its annual initiative. Some of the pussy willows were from Bonesteel’s Gardening Center in North Bangor.
“They grow everywhere natively. All you need to do is snip them, soak them for 24 hours and shove them in the ground,” Miller said.
Miller said she appreciates the Recreation Park Commission for allowing the volunteers to plant the buffers.
“They have been so good to let us have this opportunity to help,” Miller said, adding that the commission has approved the plantings for several year. “Eventually we will get to the other side of the lake.”
Miller said she was joined at the park by Devin Normandeau, a district technician, Stephen Shafer, who helped organize the volunteers, and John Miletich, a high school science teacher at Franklin Academy, and his son Spencer.
Shafer said he is a member of the Rotary Club and the Recreation Park Commission.
“We got a good thing going at the park; it is a beautiful, beautiful spot,” Shafer said. “We just want to make sure it retains that beauty.”
Wayne Miller, a volunteer with the Northern Watersheds Committee, said the committee is newly formed and is affiliated with the Hudson Mohawk Group, Atlantic Chapter of the Sierra Club.
Wayne Miller said he was joined at the planting event by two other volunteers from the committee, Gerry Duffy and Sally White. He said the committee is planning future activities in the northern tiers of Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties.
In addition to monitoring environmental quality, he said, the committee’s volunteers plan to sponsor outings, including pollinator protection activities, and educational program.
Stephen Shafer, third from right, who helped organize a buffer planting event Saturday at Malone Memorial Recreation Park, talks with volunteers near Rotary Lake. Alexander Violo/Malone Telegram
