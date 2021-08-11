ALBANY — Lt. Gov. Kathleen “Kathy” Hochul, who stands ready to become the first woman to lead New York, will address the state as governor-to-be for the first time this afternoon.
Watch the lieutenant governor’s announcement here:
Hochul, a Democrat, will deliver remarks and hold a press conference at 2 p.m. at the state Capitol in Albany.
She will take over the reigns as governor of the state Aug. 24 from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned Tuesday in wake of a state attorney general’s office report last week concluding that he sexually harassed multiple women and the state Legislature’s intent to impeach him.
Hochul’s representatives announced her address Tuesday night — a deviation from Cuomo’s administration’s common practice of not announcing a public appearance or briefing until an hour or two, or at times, several minutes beforehand, making it more difficult for reporters to attend.
Check back for the full story of Hochul’s speech this afternoon.
