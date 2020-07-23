WATERTOWN — The Government Accountability Office released a report pointing out several flaws in the U.S.-Canadian agreement guiding the communication and management of water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence Seaway since 2017.
One of the main findings in the G.A.O.’s 68-page report was that many stakeholders affected by Plan 2014 found communication about water levels from the IJC was inconsistent. According to the report, 10 of 14 stakeholders noted they believed the IJC did not share enough information.
Joe Lightfoot, chair of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, which was one of the stakeholders interviewed by the G.A.O., said he hasn’t read the report, but does believe the IJC communicates fairly well despite Plan 2014’s imperfections.
“The short answer is, they’ve been fine as far as I’m concerned. We might not agree with everything that they come out with, but they certainly keep us well-informed,” Mr. Lightfoot said.
The G.A.O. report also took aim at the way in which the IJC monitors Plan 2014 and studies information to revise it in the future. One of the main critiques in the report was a lack of data sharing by various government and private sector entities to help indicate variations in water flow and economic factors associated with Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. The report notes that the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation and various hydroelectric authorities refused to share their data with the committee responsible for studying how to best critique the plan, arguing that their data was proprietary.
In response to the G.A.O. report, the U.S. and Canadian Commissioners of the IJC, Jane Corwin and Pierre Beland, said they had since begun the process of entering into memorandums of understanding to secure the data.
“The IJC is compiling a list of additional entities and will explore formal data and information sharing arrangements with them,” the IJC response said. “Negotiating such agreements can be a lengthy process, but we intend to make further progress by December 31, 2020.”
Plan 2014 uses a number of statistical measurements and data to decide how to manage water flow out of Lake Ontario and through the St. Lawrence River in a way that considers several different major interests.
These include environmental concerns, shipping operations, recreation and power generation among others. In times of unusual circumstances like a natural disaster or construction, the IJC can take authority to deviate from the plan.
The IJC did this twice due to major flooding since the plan was implemented in 2019.
Both years of flooding caused millions of dollars in damage along shorelines and has led to bipartisan resentment over the plan and legislative measures to reel in the IJC’s authority.
“The IJC needs to take substantive steps to protect Lake Ontario’s southern shoreline, listen to our communities, and act in a transparent way to ensure fairness and safety in our region. We will not stop fighting for the families, businesses, and homeowners that continue to pay the price for the IJC’s inaction,” Representatives Anthony Brindisi, Democrat of Utica, John Katko, Republican of Syracuse, and Joe Morelle, Democrat of Rochester, said in a press release Thursday.
All three have pushed for legislation that would allow the IJC to be subject to lawsuits by property owners that have been victim to flooding.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, Republican of Schuylerville, is not on the same bill, but agrees with many of the sentiments about communication and planning adjustments that were made in the report.
“It is essential that our communities along the river who have been severely impacted by floods in 2017 and 2019 have a consistent seat at the table, and that IJC is transparent in their adaptive management strategy process,” Ms. Stefanik wrote in a news release Thursday.
Some of the 14 stakeholders interviewed for the report also include Alexandria Bay Fishing Guides Association, Arney’s Marina, Thousand Island Association, Business Council of the State of New York, and the Lake Ontario Riparian alliance.
