ALBANY — A handful of Western New York bars and restaurants chalked up a win over Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s statewide 10 p.m. curfew after a judge ruled Friday that the closing time “is likely unconstitutional and violates restaurant owners’ equal protection rights.”
Justice Timothy Walker’s determination means the 90-plus Erie and Monroe County restaurants that sued the state over the order, imposed back in November as COVID cases rose across the state, can stay open later as the case proceeds.
The preliminary ruling only applies to the bars and restaurants named in the suit.
Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, called the decision a “big win” for those eateries, but said the results lead to an “uneven playing field” as neighboring states lift similar restrictions.
“We now have another patchwork system of restrictions when you also take into account later closing times in neighboring states New Jersey and Connecticut,” she said. “This all adds up to a competitive disadvantage for an industry that is barely hanging on. We’re pleading with Governor Cuomo to push back the curfew and allow indoor dining until at least midnight.”
The governor said during his briefing earlier Friday that he has no plan to lift the curfew despite pleading from restaurant groups hoping to let customers watch the Super Bowl this Sunday.
“The curfew is because when people tend to stay later and they’re just drinking, then there’s more gatherings. You can’t drink and wear a mask,” he said. “Maybe if the Bills were in the Super Bowl, it would be a different conversation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.