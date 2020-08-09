Whiteface Mountain Ski Center opens for hiking, gondola, disc golf

WILMINGTON — State Olympic Regional Development Authority officials announced Friday that the Whiteface Mountain Ski Center is open for scenic gondola rides, hiking and disc golf.
These activities will be available daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. this summer. Additionally, the J. Lohr Cafe will also be available daily for food service.
Cloudsplitter gondola rides are available in one of the center’s new gondola cabins, with views of the High Peaks and surrounding Adirondacks.
“We are excited to modernize our 20-year-old gondola. The new cabins will ensure that passengers will have an enjoyable ride up the mountain for many years to come,” Whiteface General Manager Aaron Kellett said in a news release. The downhill mountain biking trails will not be available.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are asked to wash their hands often or use hand sanitizer, practice social distancing and wear a face covering (mask) when not able to maintain 6 feet of distance. Face coverings are required when riding the gondolas and in other areas at the venues.
Guests can visit www.whiteface.com for updated information about health and safety procedures required during their visit. More info is posted on the homepage and answers frequently asked questions.
