WAVERLY — A 73-year-old woman who was struck by a utility terrain vehicle on Friday has succumbed to her injuries.
Belna-Jo A. Woods had been hit by the UTV and pinned against a wood pile at a residence on Route 458 Friday morning, state police said.
She was treated at the scene by members of the St. Regis Falls Fire and Rescue Department and subsequently transported to the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She was later flown to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse for further treatment, but died of her injuries about five hours later.
An autopsy performed Saturday by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death was blunt impact as a result of the incident; the manner of death was ruled accidental.
Troopers said Woods had been standing inside a woodshed on the property when she was struck by the UTV, which was operated by Alexander C. Lafountain, 24, of Moira. Lafountain had been helping unload firewood and had been backing into the woodshed when he hit Woods and pinned her between the UTV and the wood pile.
