MALONE — A woman was killed after a car smashed into the old Gorman Building on Sunday evening, village police said.
At about 8 p.m., Shyanne Stanley, 20, of Malone, struck the brick wall of the building on Harrison Place, at the intersection of Duane Street, the police chief said.
EMS personnel and the Call Firemen were called to extract the woman who was pinned inside the vehicle, police said.
Stanley was transferred to Alice Hyde Medical Center before being sent to University of Vermont Medical Center Burlington, police said.
She was pronounced dead at about 2:30 a.m., from injuries sustained in the crash, Premo said.
The crash is under investigation by village police and the state police’s reconstruction team, Police Chief Christopher Premo said Monday.
“The car hit the building at a good rate of speed,” Premo said. “There’s some damage to the building.”
