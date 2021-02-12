MALONE — A Constable woman was killed when she was struck by a motor vehicle Thursday evening on County Route 8.
Carolyn Lamondie, 65, of Constable, was hit by a vehicle driven by Trent Terrence, 19, of Hogansburg, according to an email from Trooper Jennifer Fleishman, a public information officer with the state police.
Fleishman’s email said state police responded to a report of a car-pedestrian crash at about 7:33 p.m.
According to Fleishman’s email, Lamondie was pronounced dead at the scene by Franklin County Coroner Brian Langdon, and her body was taken to Alice Hyde Medical Center, where an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
An investigation by state troopers revealed that Lamondie was standing in the roadway when she was struck by Terrence’s vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu, according to Fleishman’s email, which indicated the fatal crash remains under investigation.
Fleishman said in the course of investigating the car-pedestrian crash, state troopers discovered that prior to the fatal collision, a hit-and-run crash occurred on County Route 8.
State troopers determined a 2013 Dodge Caravan operated by Jason Lapage, 33, of Bangor, was traveling west on County Route 8 when his van struck three vehicles that were parked and unoccupied on the north shoulder of the roadway, according to Fleishman’s email.
Fleishman’s email states Lapage left the scene after striking the parked vehicles and his van was located in a driveway on County Route 8, about a quarter-mile west of the hit-and-run collision.
Fleishman’s email indicated Lamondie was in the roadway looking at the damage to the three parked vehicles and that led to her being struck by Terrence’s vehicle.
According to Fleishman’s email, Lapage was arrested for DWI and his blood alcohol content, or BAC, was determined to be 0.14%.
