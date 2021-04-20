LAKE PLACID — Main Street will continue to be open to one-way traffic only this week as construction crews continue installing a new water line.
This construction work is part of a broader Main Street streetscape and improvement project. Main Street is expected to be under construction on and off for the next two-and-a-half years, and detours will remain in place this year until the end of June, according to the village.
This week, construction crews will work on installing between 100 and 200 feet of new water lines, starting on the north end of the street near the intersection of Main Street and Saranac Avenue. On Monday, crews were working near Ruthie’s Run.
Work will also continue at One Main Park, where new bioretention basins are expected to be installed to help filter storm water runoff before it enters Mirror Lake.
The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism has developed a toolkit for businesses that includes signage with a QR code that visitors can scan to learn more about Main Street upgrades, traffic detours and parking. Discounted advertising in local newspapers and radio stations is also available to businesses as part of the toolkit.
Business owners can access the toolkit at www.roostadk.com/perfecting.
Any residents with questions about the Main Street project can email lpinfo@villageoflakeplacid.ny.gov, call Development Director Haley Breen (518-523-9561, ext. 267) or village Clerk Anita Estling (518-523-2584).
