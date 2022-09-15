Gov. Kathy Hochul arrives for the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

ALBANY — A new ad from Rep. Lee Zeldin slamming Gov. Hochul over rising crime includes video clips of shootings and assaults that occurred before she became governor and one incident that took place in California, not New York.

Hochul’s Republican challenger, hoping to tie the incumbent Democrat to violent crime as the general election approaches, released the 30-second spot on Wednesday.

