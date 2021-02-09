WASHINGTON — This week, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was appointed to two subcommittees that oversee higher education and the workforce.
Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was appointed to the subcommittees on Higher Education and Workforce Development, and Workforce Protections. The Higher Education and Workforce Development subcommittee oversees education and training programs for high school graduates, as well as apprenticeships, specialty training programs, arts and the humanities.
The Workforce Protections subcommittee oversees wages, hours, compensation, medical and family leave and occupational health and safety.
“Since my first year in Congress, I have proudly served on the Committee on Education and Labor,” Rep. Stefanik said in a statement announcing her appointments. “In these subcommittees I will focus on getting Americans back to work, reforming the federal investment in higher education, and enhancing the well-being and economic security of America’s workers.”
