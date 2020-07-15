Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was endorsed Tuesday for re-election to the NY-21 House seat by the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters.
The union group is composed of over 28,000 members who work in the carpentry, milling and construction industries, and they advocate for labor laws that protect workers in their union.
“Elise stands up for our workers, fights for North Country jobs, and advances fair trade policy and legislation,” said William Banfield, assistant to the union executive treasurer, in a press statement from the Stefanik campaign. “We look forward to continuing our work with her for another two years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.