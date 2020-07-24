Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was endorsed Friday by Jordan Sekulow, the executive director for the American Center for Law and Justice.
The American Center for Law and Justice is a conservative Christian organization, and was founded in part to serve as a conservative answer to the American Civil Liberties Union.
Jordan Sekulow is the son of Jay Sekulow, one of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyers, who served as lead outside counsel for the president’s impeachment trial in December.
“I am very proud to endorse Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for her re-election big this November,” Jordan Sekulow said in a statement sent by the Stefanik campaign. “She has proven to be a steadfast defender of the Constitution and does not hesitate to vociferously stand against corruption and intentional misleading of the public, as demonstrated by Adam Schiff in particular during the impeachment hearings.”
