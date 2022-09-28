Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has a new endorsement under her belt as she campaigns for reelection in the 21st Congressional District.
On Monday, the congresswoman was endorsed by the Police Conference of New York, an umbrella police union comprised of hundreds of police benevolence associations across the state, including many in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and across NY-21.
“The Police Conference of New York is proud to unanimously endorse Congresswoman Stefanik for he reelection bid once again this year,” said PCNY President Richard Wells. “With attacks on our law enforcement surging throughout New York and violent crime surging as well, this election couldn’t be more important.”
Mr. Wells said Rep. Stefanik stands for police officers and against what he said is a “far left,” “anti-police agenda” supported by Democrats.
Rep. Stefanik said she’s proud of the support afforded to her by police officers and their unions.
“I am the only candidate in this race with a proven track record of standing up for our law enforcement and fighting to ensure they have the resources and funding they need to keep our communities safe,” she said.
