Police Conference backs Stefanik

Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, speaks at a pro-police press conference on Aug. 5, 2020, in front of the Jefferson County Court building in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has a new endorsement under her belt as she campaigns for reelection in the 21st Congressional District.

On Monday, the congresswoman was endorsed by the Police Conference of New York, an umbrella police union comprised of hundreds of police benevolence associations across the state, including many in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and across NY-21.

