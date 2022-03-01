Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik on Tuesday released a video statement expressing her support and admiration for the Ukrainian people as they defend against Russia’s invasion.
In a video posted to YouTube, Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, lauded the Ukrainian people for their bravery and sacrifice in the face of an invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir V. Putin.
“Your bravery, sacrifice, and resistance against a gutless, bloodthirsty, authoritarian dictator is a beacon of hope for freedom and democracy around the world,” she said.
The congresswoman mentioned her visit to Ukraine in 2018 with the House Armed Services Committee, and said she saw the importance of U.S.-Ukrainian partnership in the face of Russian aggression.
“Today, I remain committed to strengthening that partnership by working with my colleagues to increase military support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” she said.
Rep. Stefanik pledged to continue advocating for Ukraine in Congress, cut Mr. Putin and Russia off from the international sphere, and continue providing American resources to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
“Never stop fighting for a sovereign, self-governing and free Ukraine,” she said.
