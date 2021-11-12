Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury for contempt of Congress

WASHINGTON — Former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon was indicted Friday by a federal grand jury for contempt of Congress.
Bannon, 67, is charged with one count of contempt of Congress for refusing to appear for a deposition and another for refusing to hand over documents to the special House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The House committee voted last month to hold Bannon in contempt for failing to cooperate with its inquiry into the Capitol riot. The indictment comes as the House panel is running into resistance from former President Donald Trump, who has told allies and associates not to cooperate with the inquiry. Trump is fighting in court to stop the committee from obtaining records from his time in the White House.
