Bannon gets 4 months in jail for contempt Longtime Trump adviser also fined $6,500 for defying congressional subpoena in Jan. 6 investigation, vows to appeal sentence

Former Trump White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon speaks to news outlets as he arrives at federal court in Washington, D.C., Friday to be sentenced for contempt of Congress in the Jan. 6 investigation. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS

 Kevin Dietsch

WASHINGTON — Stephen K. Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald J. Trump, was ordered to spend four months in jail and pay a $6,500 fine for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon, 68, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols in court in Washington Friday after a jury in July found him guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify and hand over documents to the Jan. 6 committee.

