POTSDAM — It was the longest conversation held on the passing of a potential local law the town clerk has ever experienced. Read More ⇒
MASSENA — Members of the United Steelworkers are voting Thursday on a new contract with Arconic. Locally, the Massena vote for the approximately 132 Arconic employees will be held from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the United Steelworkers union hall on Woodlawn Avenue. Read More ⇒
OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg will receive a $140,000 grant to address the issue of zombie properties. Read More ⇒
MASSENA — Banana boats and cinnamon rolls, campfire style, were on the menu Monday morning at the Nicandri Nature Center. Read More ⇒
LISBON — A boy, who police say was not yet 2 years old, was struck and killed by a car Tuesday evening on Bull Run Road. Read More ⇒
POTSDAM — Instead of taking baby steps during its first year, the North Country Children’s Museum got off to a running start. Read More ⇒
PLATTSBURGH — There is a new standard for climbing the 46 High Peaks of the Adirondacks. Read More ⇒
MASSENA — A father and daughter have been charged in a Highland Road robbery at knife point. Read More ⇒
OGDENSBURG — City Council declined to endorse a Fort La Presentation Association Consolidated Funding application to acquire property that was once the site of the original fort. Read More ⇒
GOUVERNEUR — The state’s Department of Public Services is investigating the cause of the July 2 gas line break that prevented people from entering Gouverneur Hospital, 77 W. Barney St., and closed some streets for several hours. Read More ⇒
MASSENA — Fire departments from Massena, Helena and Hogansburg/Akwesasne responded Monday morning to what was reported as a structure fire on the South Grasse River Road in Massena. Read More ⇒
CANTON — Two Ogdensburg men pleaded not guilty Monday in St. Lawrence County Court to the February attempted murder of a Brooklyn man in a Caroline Street home invasion and shooting. Read More ⇒
OGDENSBURG — Any possibility of the city of Ogdensburg changing its form of government is years down the road, Ogdensburg City Manager Sarah Purdy said at Monday night’s City Council meeting. Read More ⇒
CANTON — Phillip B. Goolden was remembered Monday morning as the life of every family get together, by his widow, Bridget Goolden. Read More ⇒
MASSENA — About 30 people were on hand Saturday morning when a historic marker was dedicated for a bridge that was designed and constructed by a Massena native more than a century ago. Read More ⇒
MORRISTOWN — A public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 16 at the Brier Hill Fire Hall, 2680 State Highway 37, to discuss a proposed comprehensive plan for Morristown. Read More ⇒
CANTON — A St. Lawrence County grand jury on July 2 indicted a Massena man on a felony contempt charge. Read More ⇒
MORRISTOWN —Residents of the town and village of Morristown are encouraged to attend a public meeting beginning at 6 p.m. July 16 at the Brier Hill Fire Hall, 2680 State Highway 37, to discuss the community’s comprehensive plan. The St. Lawrence County Planning Office is preparing a comprehe… Read More ⇒
MASSENA — Village of Massena officials are applying for a Community Development Block Grant to help the Massena Housing Authority rehabilitate elevators at one of its senior complexes. Read More ⇒
CANTON — From invasive to creative, an all-ages group of people turned out for a years-long, Nature Up North paper-making workshop Saturday that continues to evolve. Read More ⇒
MASSENA — The Massena Central School District won’t need to worry about an increase in ice rental rates at the Massena Arena for the next five years. Read More ⇒
MASSENA — Massena Central students will no longer have access to their cellphones during the school day under a policy change being reviewed by the district’s Board of Education. Read More ⇒
MASSENA — After seven years in Massena, the commanders of The Salvation Army are heading to a new assignment in Syracuse. Read More ⇒
CANTON — Jessie Corkins was driving home to Vermont Friday morning when something caught her eye: dozens of brightly-colored T-shirts flapping in the breeze in downtown Canton. Read More ⇒
POTSDAM — A dropped cell phone, employee intuition and a reluctant getaway driver led to the arrest of a Massena man in connection with the Wednesday robbery of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. Read More ⇒
POTSDAM — “We will stand in solidarity with these children.” Read More ⇒
CANTON — Funding to start the design phase of reconstructing the Talcville Road Bridge over the Oswegatchie River was approved Monday night by the St. Lawrence County Legislature. Read More ⇒
MASSENA — The Massena Central School District’s Guidance Department is already several steps ahead of new requirements from the state Education Department, which must be in place by September. Read More ⇒
Teresa Whitton was hustling to get her inflatable toys bundled up and out to her vendors walking up and down Main Street in Morristown on Thursday morning. Read More ⇒
MASSENA — Only 39 food trucks from across the state have the privilege of competing in a Taste NY Food Truck Competition at the 2019 Great New York State Fair, and a local food truck is among them. Read More ⇒
CANTON — Two candidates were nominated Thursday night during a caucus of the Canton Republican Committee. Read More ⇒
CANTON — When it comes to doling out $300 million in state money earmarked to deal with this year’s flooding, St. Lawrence County legislators want to make sure officials compensate property owners and businesses along the St. Lawrence River for damage caused by record high-water levels. Read More ⇒
NORFOLK — Ignore an issue and it will only get worse over time. Read More ⇒
MASSENA — It was 110 years ago this Saturday that a contract was signed between the town of Massena and bridge builder Holton Robinson to construct the Massena Center bridge. Read More ⇒
MASSENA — The St. Lawrence Centre mall has a day of activities scheduled for its Independence Day celebration on Saturday. Read More ⇒
GOUVERNEUR — A ruptured natural gas line in front of Gouverneur Hospital, 77 W. Barney St., forced the hospital to divert patients to other hospitals Tuesday. Read More ⇒
GOUVERNEUR — A Gouverneur teen was jailed June 22 after being arrested on a bench warrant for allegedly failing to attend her town court date, Gouverneuer village police said. Read More ⇒
MADRID — A 30-year-old Madrid man is accused of injuring another person during a physical assault, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies said. Read More ⇒
MORRISTOWN — A Hammond woman is accused of stealing five flat screen TVs from The Cabins, a log cabin rental business at 3114A County Route 6, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies said. Read More ⇒
MASSENA — When it comes to best bass fisheries, the St. Lawrence River is tops in the nation, according to Bassmaster magazine. Read More ⇒
OGDENSBURG — The first portion of the New York State Financial Restructuring Board for Local Government’s City of Ogdensburg Comprehensive Review Report contained nothing city officials didn’t already know. Read More ⇒
DEKALB — Extreme heat from an exhaust system that stopped working during a power outage Sunday at the Corning Inc. plant resulted in the hospitalization of three employees for minor injuries. Read More ⇒
MASSENA — Just days after reaching a tentative agreement with Arconic, the United Steelworkers announced that its negotiating committee would be resuming contract talks with Alcoa later this month. Read More ⇒
MASSENA — Four individuals have applied for the new school resource officer position that will start this fall in the Massena Central School District. Read More ⇒
POTSDAM — Town residents have until July 19 to review a draft of a town comprehensive plan and give input on what they believe goals of the town should be. Read More ⇒
OGDENSBURG — Sales tax receipts from May totaled just $636 less than last year and has the city $3,669 over last year to date. Read More ⇒
MASSENA — A new video produced by RACER (Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response) Trust touts the success of the cleanup at the former GM Powertrain site, and promotes the 217-acre site for future use. Read More ⇒
MASSENA — The coach of the Massena Central School track and field program will volunteer his time to coach the first year of the reinstated cross-country program, which had been cut during the 2010-11 school year. Read More ⇒
Potsdam architect selected to design outpost facilities for St. Lawrence County’s highway department
CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators have agreed to pay up to $161,932 to design three outpost facilities where the county Highway Department will store salt, sand and heavy equipment. Read More ⇒
WADDINGTON — Every fundraiser that Have A Heart Charity sponsors is a success before it even starts. Read More ⇒