OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority (OBPA) is in the process of adding lighting systems that will improve safety for incoming airplanes at the Ogdensburg International Airport.
The $1.4 million project is currently located on property on the east side of State Highway 68 directly across from the Ogdensburg airport.
The project, funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, will install a MALSF System, which is a medium intensity approach lighting system that provides a visual lighting path for landing aircraft, according to Steve Lawrence, executive director of the OBPA.
Lawrence said that the project will increase safety measures for incoming planes landing at the airport.
“It allows the pilots to fly in with increasingly worse weather,” said Lawrence.
The project has already installed lighting stations at the end of the runway near the fence along the highway. Three more lighting stations are being installed on the east side of State Highway 68.
Each lighting station has five lights and they are installed 200 feet apart.
Lawrence said that the project began in mid-June and it’s expected to completed by the end of the month.
The contractor is Baseline King Corp., Barneveld, NY, and the engineers are McFarland Johnson, Binghamton.
