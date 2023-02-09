CANTON — Canton Volunteer Fire Chief reported that ten cows and two horses were killed in a barn fire on County Route 27 Thursday night.
Chief Crowe said the alarm came at 8:24 p.m. about a burning barn owned by David Punt at 6600 County Route 27.
Updated: February 10, 2023 @ 3:40 am
Firefighters were on the scene at 8:29, Chief Crowe said.
Mutual aid was received from Morley Fire, Rennselaer Falls Fire, West Potsdam Fire, Potsdam Fire, Pyrites Fire, Madrid Fire, Norwood Fire and Lisbon Fire.
Also on the scene were Canton Rescue, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and National Grid
Canton volunteers responded with 32 members and five pieces of apparatus.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters were on the scene until shortly after 1 a.m.
Chief Crowe reported that the barn was a total loss and that it was, reportedly, insured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by St. Lawrence County Fire Investigation Team.
John G. Beaudette said he was driving to his home on County Route 14 when he saw the blaze at the farm property in the town of Canton around 8:15 p.m. and stopped to call 911.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
