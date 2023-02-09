County Route 27 fire in Canton

A barn is engulfed in flames on County Route 27 north of the village of Canton at around 8:15 p.m. Thursday. John G. Beaudette said he was driving to his home on County Route 14 when he saw the blaze at the farm property and stopped to call 911. Courtesy of J.G. Beaudette

CANTON — Canton Volunteer Fire Chief reported that ten cows and two horses were killed in a barn fire on County Route 27 Thursday night. 

Chief Crowe said the alarm came at 8:24 p.m. about a burning barn owned by David Punt at 6600 County Route 27.

