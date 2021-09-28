WATERTOWN — One-hundred new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday across the tri-county area.
No new deaths were attributed to the virus in Jefferson, St. Lawrence or Lewis counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 48 new cases, bringing its total of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 10,516. There are 15 people in the hospital due to the virus, a decrease of 11 from Monday. The county has experienced 119 COVID-19-related deaths.
Jefferson County added 42 new cases, for a total of 8,964 confirmed cases. Fifteen people are hospitalized, an increase of three from Monday. There have been 90 deaths.
Ten new virus cases were reported in Lewis County, bringing its total to 2,861. Four people are hospitalized, unchanged from Monday. The county has experience 31 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.