CANTON — St. Lawrence County organizations have been awarded $100,000 for ongoing projects from the River Valley Redevelopment Authority.
The RVRDA, working with the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency, annually distributes funding from the New York Power Authority to encourage economic development and incentivizing greater investment in north country communities.
One of this year’s largest awards, $20,000, was for the St. Lawrence Arts Council to be used toward the purchase and rehabilitation of a property in the village of Potsdam into a center for the arts.
“That award notice absolutely made my day and I was basically jumping up and down,” St. Lawrence County Arts Council Executive Director Maggie McKenna said. “Winning that grant is pivotal for this project. It is the first official grant dollars we’ve received to purchase the building and create an arts center. ...I can’t even express how excited I am about it and thankful I am to the IDA and everybody involved in the River Valley Redevelopment Agency.”
The nearly $1.3 million arts center project would include gallery space as well as areas where artists can practice and make their own works.
The grant awards include the following:
— $10,000 for Fort la Presentation to mitigate shoreline erosion and flooding at Rensselaer Point
— $5,000 for the Black Lake Chamber of Commerce to make promotional materials for its panfish tournament event
— $20,000 for the St. Lawrence County Arts Council arts center project
— $19,800 for the CREST Center at SUNY Canton to purchase a used tractor trailer for CDL classes
— $7,000 to help the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce integrate and merge services with other agencies
— $18,200 for the town of Louisville to renovate the score box and install dehumidifiers in its hockey arena
— $20,000 for the village of Waddington to install new welcome signage
“In the ten years since the Community Development program was created, approximately $4 million in funds have been committed to local projects throughout St. Lawrence County,” RVRDA Chair Robert McNeil said in a statement. “Prior to the formation of the St. Lawrence River Valley Redevelopment Agency, and our partnership with the St. Lawrence County IDA, these funds were not available to our communities, our institutions and the many wonderful projects we’ve been able to support. We’re pleased to have access to this funding from the New York Power Authority, and to put it to use locally.”
