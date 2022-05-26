COLTON — 10th Mountain Division soldiers from Fort Drum and five Army helicopters were deployed to rescue a kayaker who was in medical distress.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services says they received a 911 call around 8:11 p.m. Wednesday from a man in his 40s who said he had been kayaking all day, was exhausted and couldn’t move his legs. While talking to the dispatcher, he started a small fire for warmth.
Fire chiefs from Colton and Cranberry Lake, state forest rangers and county coordinators then opened a command post for the rescue operation on state Route 56, near state Route 3 in Colton.
Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner said they were able to communicate with the kayaker by cell phone, and they decided to extract him immediately “after fear of [the victim’s] health deteriorating.”
They called in the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade from the 10th Mountain Division, who responded with three Blackhawk and two Apache helicopters, and first responders notified Canton-Potsdam Hospital that the man would be brought in by air. Mr. Denner said the Apaches used state of the art equipment to locate the kayaker in distress.
The helicopter crew was communicating with the man via text message, and they asked him to put out his fire so the blades wouldn’t spread it. A crew member was lowered down 175 feet and hoisted the man back up. Fort Drum medics decided to transport him to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of dehydration, hypothermia and shock.
“I would like to personally thank our two 911 dispatch shifts that were involved. They did an amazing job and a great line of communication with all involved were established,” Mr. Denner said in a news release. “Both Colton and Cranberry Lake Fire and Rescue units, their training, professionalism, and dedication never goes unnoticed. NYS Forest Rangers with their support to our local first responders. Fort Drum their continued support to the neighboring communities, this successful rescue would not have happened last night and this morning without them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.