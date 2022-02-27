RENSSELAER FALLS — Fire Chief Dallas R. Denny said plans to knock down an apartment building in the heart of the village were abandoned when a big enough excavator couldn’t be found Saturday afternoon.
Now, the fate of the building is up to its owners and their insurance company, Mr. Denny said Sunday.
The building is owned by Anhminh Reynolds, with a village Post Office box, according to St. Lawrence County property records.
The fire that destroyed the building at 209 Rensselaer St. started about 1:50 p.m. Saturday, Mr. Denny reported.
Fire investigators are searching for the fire’s cause, he said.
The American Red Cross reported that 11 people were displaced because of the fire.
The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to three families.
One family was one adult and a 13-year-old child. A second family was two adults, and the third, two adults and five children, ages 6, 8, 9, 12, and 17.
Volunteers also offered health services and comfort kits containing personal care items, as well as stuffed animals for the younger children.
The building was fully involved when firefighters arrived and a defensive battle was fought to contain the blaze to the one building.
Just a few feet to the burned buildings’ west, 317 Front St. appears to be unscathed from the fire.
The building is gutted and daylight can be seen though the top story windows.
Mr. Denny said between 50 and 60 firefighters were on the scene from multiple departments.
He said the building had five apartments but he did not believe all were occupied at the time.
There were no injuries and firefighters did not have to enter the building until the flames had been quelled.
