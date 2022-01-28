POTSDAM — A 12-inch water main break on Leroy Street led to Potsdam schools being closed Friday, but village officials say so far there’s no need for a boil water advisory.
Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson said Department of Public Works crews are having a hard time finding the break, but they’re “cautiously optimistic” it will be fixed by about 5 p.m. this evening. Crews are digging in the Potsdam Middle School parking lot.
“We’re having a lot of trouble finding it right now because of the frost in the ground. They just brought in another piece of equipment to make the digging easier,” Mr. Thompson said. “The cold is making it extremely hard. It’s just brutal, it’s been brutal.”
Recent below zero temperatures have caused deep freezing in the ground.
Mr. Thompson said the village is asking people in the area to “conserve water if they can.”
He said there’s no interruption to commercial or residential water service in the area. There’s no boil water advisory at this time, but if the line needs to be shut off completely, the stagnant water in the system could necessitate such a warning.
“We’re not in a position at this point where we’ve put out any kind of warning,” Mr. Thompson said. “We’ve been in contact with the state Health Department and they’re aware of the situation.”
The school closure was announced Friday morning. A post on the Potsdam Central School District Facebook page said some middle and high school students had already been picked up by buses, but they were returned home.
Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler said although there were “seven or eight” main breaks on Elm Street several weeks ago, they haven’t been an issue lately near the school.
