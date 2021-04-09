CANTON — St. Lawrence County voters will vote in 12 primaries across the county on June 22.
There are three Democratic primaries, seven Republican and two Conservative.
In Canton, Democrat incumbent supervisor Mary Ann Ashley will face off with challenger Karen F. McCauliffe.
Louisville Democratic voters will decide among incumbent Shawn Thompson and challengers Nancy Charleston and Roy Bashaw for two slots on the town council.
The final Democratic primary will see Norfolk incumbent Jean Gang defend her seat against challengers Richard Bump and Robert Harvey.
No Republicans are running for the races where Democrats are facing off, which could make the November general election moot, depending on whether there are any independent or write-in challengers.
Republicans will square off in Canton over the superintendent of highways seat with Jim Gibson and Steven Smith in the running. Mr. Gibson and Mr. Smith will also face each other in a Conservative Party primary.
In Clifton, there is a Republican superintendent of highways primary between incumbent Kelly J. Smith II and Craig Perrault.
Republicans Peggy L. Mousaw and Ronnie Robert will face off over the supervisor’s seat in Colton.
In Fowler, a Republican primary will have two incumbents, Lynn E. Bishop and Scott Anthony Cleveland, square off with Michael J. Cappellino over two town council seats.
Republicans Ted Elk and Roger Hadlock will compete in a primary for the superintendent of highways position in Hammond.
Leanna Moquin and Jill Sullivan will be in a Republican primary for the town clerk slot in Morristown. They will also be in a primary for the Conservative Party line.
Marty Dumoulin and Gregory Jenne will have a Republican primary for the town justice slot in Russell.
The first day to sign independent petitions is April 13. The petitions can be filed from May 18 to May 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.