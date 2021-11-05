WATERTOWN — State police arrested a Rome man on Thursday after a pursuit spanning three counties and 120 miles ended with him allegedly slamming into patrol cars.
Edward R. Tucker, 54, faces nearly 20 charges — including reckless endangerment and driving while intoxicated — after he fled from a trooper during a traffic stop on Route 37 in the town of Alexandria.
According to state police, at about 4:50 p.m. Thursday, Mr. Tucker was stopped after a trooper allegedly observed him driving over the center of the line and putting other drivers in danger.
As the trooper was questioning Mr. Tucker, he suddenly drove off from the traffic stop, continuing at a high rate of speed, crossing over the center line and passing vehicles, according to police. The pursuit was terminated as Mr. Tucker entered St. Lawrence County.
Troopers later spotted Mr. Tucker in the town of Hammond and pursued his vehicle into Ogdensburg. City police there attempted a traffic stop, but Mr. Tucker continued along Route 37 into Malone in Franklin County.
Troopers ended up successfully deploying a tire-deflation device along Route 95 in the town of Bombay. Mr. Tucker is then alleged to have intentionally struck a St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police vehicle before driving off the roadway. Mr. Tucker then allegedly slammed his car into two state police patrol cars until his vehicle became disabled. After struggling with troopers, he was taken into custody with the assistance of a K-9 unit.
Mr. Tucker was taken to Alice Hyde Medical Center, Malone, to be treated for an arm injury. One trooper also suffered a minor arm injury. No members of the public were injured.
Mr. Tucker was charged with two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test, three counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, one count of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and seven counts of third-degree unlawfully fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle.
Mr. Tucker was arraigned and released, and transported to the state police Troop D barracks, where he was wanted on an arrest warrant for a domestic incident that occurred on Monday in Oneida County. In that incident, Mr. Tucker allegedly threatened two victims with an axe and a knife, and was charged with second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Mr. Tucker was arraigned in Lee Town court and held at the Oneida County Jail.
