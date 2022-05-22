POTSDAM — The village has received 13 applications for building renovation grants and commercial rental assistance through the Rebuild Downtown Potsdam Fund. The application period closes May 26.
“A couple of those apps have already gone down to the Development Authority of the North Country for underwriting,” Village Planning Director Frederick J. Hanss told village trustees on Monday night. “We can expect to see closure on those at some point this summer.”
Application kits are still available at the village Planning and Development Office.
The village received a $750,000 Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant in 2021 to capitalize the Rebuild Downtown Potsdam Fund. DRI grant funds can be used in what’s been delineated as the “downtown core” for building renovation; small grants for minor building repairs or for the purchase of equipment, building or floor plan modifications to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic; and retail/commercial rental assistance.
The Rebuild Downtown Potsdam Fund grant assistance is being provided through New York Homes and Community Renewal, one of three state agencies that has partnered with the village of Potsdam to provide DRI grant financing for transformational revitalization projects.
For more information, contact Mr. Hanss at fhanss@vi.potsdam.ny.us or 315-265-1670.
The village also received a second, separate $3.8 million DRI grant for improvements at Garner Park. That project was completed in the fall. The village is planning a ribbon-cutting for the spruced-up park on June 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.