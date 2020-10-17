It is time again for the scary antics and thrills of the Bangor Volunteer Fire and EMS departments’ 14th annual Haunted Trail.
The spookfest will again take place in the woods of Eggleston Memorial Park at 672 County Route 12 in Skerry. This is in the township of Brandon. Where else would you have a “haunted” trail, but in Skerry?
The trail will be open Oct. 23 and 24.
The pathway of horror and terror promises to be as thrilling and spine-tingling as in past years.
