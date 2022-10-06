MASSENA — Participants in Wednesday night’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program meeting were asked to rank 15 proposals by order of importance, and anyone who didn’t attend can still contribute their thoughts.
Robert J. Murphy Jr., senior project community planner with Barton & Loguidice, highlighted the 15 proposals for the group.
The village of Massena received a grant from the New York Department of State to fund the process. The total grant is for $585,755 and the village is responsible for half of that. In-kind services, attending meetings and other activities contribute to the local share. They have contracted Barton & Loguidice to assist the Massena Local Waterfront Revitalization Committee in developing the plan.
“This is focused on the waterfront of communities that have been kind of transitioned out of an industrial waterfront into more of a mixed use recreational waterfront. Across the state, waterfronts were historically for industry, so you didn’t have a lot of recreation on there because you had to dodge floating piles of whatever in the river or in the lake. So, in response to that, the state prepared this program to try to help these communities transition out of what was becoming vacant industrial spaces on their waterfronts into more productive uses,” Mr. Murphy said.
The boundary doesn’t include the entire village or town.
“It’s just the area really between Maple Street, Andrews Street, and down the Orvis Street corridor,” he said.
Once the plan is approved, projects within the boundary are eligible for up to 75% grant funding with a 25% local match.
“Even projects that may not even be listed now in the plan, if they come about within the project boundary, they could be eligible for this 75% grant as well,” Mr. Murphy said. “It’s not guaranteed. It’s still competitive. But, you are then eligible for that funding. What is great about it is that only so many communities have LWRPs in place. So, you’re not competing with the entire state. You’re only competing with communities that have this program in place.”
The first proposal is to identify a new location for the farmers market, preferably a space that could be used all four seasons. Among the potential locations is the northern side of the Grasse River between Center and Willow streets, or developing an outdoor event center and recreation space at the planned Water Street Park, which would provide a four-season social epicenter for various events, including the regional Farmer’s Market.
The second proposal is to improve downtown streetscapes to enhance aesthetics, improve pedestrian safety and circulation, and stimulate the economy. Proposed improvements include new sidewalk treatments, special planting areas and trees, new bump outs at crosswalks, new ornamental lighting, increased parking spaces, bike racks/benches/trash receptacles, and public art spaces. The target streets would include Main, Andrews, Phillips, Glenn, Water, and East and West Orvis streets.
Also on the list is a proposal to improve downtown buildings and facades to increase the attractiveness and marketability of Massena’s downtown and waterfront area.
The fourth proposal is to strategically improve parking and multi-modal access for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. The proposal includes expanded access for parking and car-top boat launches at appropriate sites along the Grasse River within the waterfront revitalization area.
Leveraging Massena’s tourist market is another proposal, to take advantage of year-round recreational opportunities such as boating, hiking and snowshoeing. Leveraging those events would capitalize on their proximity to downtown Massena.
Also on the list are enhancements to the proposed Water Street Park at the site where the village currently stores snow in the winter. Proposed amenities include a playground, splash pad, outdoor fitness equipment and challenge course. It could serve as a destination for community concerts, events, the Farmer’s Market and other public gatherings.
‘There’s already some funding in place for that,” Mr. Murphy said.
The seventh proposal is to expand riverside fishing access in the Grasse River to attract tourists for competitions and recreational fishing. Planners also propose enhancing kayak and canoe access in the lower and upper Grasse River segments.
“Where the old dam was really kind of separates the two segments. It becomes difficult to navigate, even if you’re in a canoe, over the terrain there. So, we kind of broke it up into two segments — the upper and lower within the village,” Mr. Murphy said.
Also proposed is a downtown riverwalk from downtown through the Water Street Park and connecting with the Aluminum Trail. The project could incorporate areas for interpretive panels at strategic locations along the trail. The panels could provide education on local history, the environment and invasive species. Potential bike, kayak and fishing equipment rental opportunities could also be targeted for the riverwalk.
The list also includes programming and events for waterfront parks such as Veteran’s Memorial Park and the proposed Water Street Park; efforts to resolve ice jams and flooding on Pratt Place, Veteran’s Memorial Park and the proposed Water Street Park; efforts to control and eradicate invasive species; and efforts to retain and attract “snowbirds” by offering a variety of housing options and amenities.
“It’s kind of a unique idea brought up by the committee, basically being a place for reverse snowbirds. So, folks that go south in the winter, what’s a good place for them to be in the summer when it’s too hot and during hurricane season in Florida? Placing Massena at the forefront of, ‘Oh, that’s a great place to be in the summertime’ is kind of the idea with this particular project,” Mr. Murphy said.
Rounding out the list of proposals are development of a social equity program, and continued collaboration of shared services between the village and town.
Full details of the proposals can be found online at wdt.me/pyM7dK. Other details about the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program can be found at wdt.me/Rfwvem.
Mr. Murphy said efforts by the Local Waterfront Revitalization Committee have been going on simultaneously with the village of Massena’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative efforts.
“But, they are two separate plans. I do want to encourage you to bring up things that weren’t brought up during the DRI process tonight and going forward so that we can make sure they’re included in this plan so you can have access to funds that can help move those projects along if the DRI does not. So, look at it that way, as kind of a fail safe for any projects that don’t get funded through the DRI,” he said.
Under the current timeline, a community open house would be held this winter, and projects that eventually get recommended will be approved by the village and reviewed by the Department of State over the winter and next spring.
“Typically we get kind of better feedback for rounds two and three of public engagement in the non-summer months. So, I’m hoping for some continued feedback after tonight,” Mr. Murphy said.
