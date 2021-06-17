OGDENSBURG — About 150 full- and part-time workers will be impacted by United Helpers’ decision to close its rehabilitation and senior care center at 8101 Route 68 by the beginning of September.
Stacey Cannizzo, vice president of clinical and quality services, said in an email the company is working on assessing how many of the roughly 150 full- and part-time staff and additional casual and per diem staff who work at the facility, previously called RiverLedge, would be transitioned to other facilities in the United Helpers organization.
“We are currently in the process of assessing this. Our HR department has started meeting with staff 1:1 to ascertain their preferences,” Ms. Cannizzo wrote in an email.
United Helpers announced Tuesday that it would be closing the Ogdensburg facility as soon as it can move its 106 residents to other facilities, which could be by the beginning of September.
Moving affected staff into open positions at other United Helpers facilities is also a priority for Chief Executive Officer Todd Amo, who said in an internal memo that, “United Helpers has many open positions throughout the overall organization. It is our intent to fill these openings with our dedicated, hardworking, and caring staff whose positions will be affected by the closure whenever feasible. Paid training will be offered, as needed, for those changing positions or roles.”
Besides the rehabilitation and senior care center in Ogdensburg, United Helpers has another such facility at 205 State Street Road, Canton, previously called Maplewood. It also operates an independent senior living facility at 30 Sullivan Drive, Canton, that was previously called Partridge Knoll, and a behavioral, health and life skills facility at 100 Ford St., Ogdensburg, that was called Mosaic.
One of the critical factors driving the closure decision include significantly inadequate reimbursement for its Medicaid residents. Ms. Cannizzo did not provide statistics showing how the lack of Medicaid trend factor increases had negatively affected United Helpers, only citing when the last increase was seen by United Helpers.
“Although I don’t have a specific number for you, there has not been an increase since 2008,” she stated in an email.
Other factors contributing to United Helpers decision to close was a decreased need for skilled nursing facility beds in the region and Ms. Cannizzo said occupancy levels were low even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our current census is 106 and we have 74 open beds,” she stated in the email. “Occupancy levels in most all skilled facilities have been challenged even before COVID.”
