18th century maple sugaring on display March 18 at fort

Join living history re-enactors at Fort De La Présentation, Ogdensburg, to learn about 18th Century maple sugaring on Saturday, March 18 from noon to 3 p.m. Pictured are past reenactors working on maple sugar at the fort property. Submitted photo

OGDENSBURG — Join living history re-enactors at Fort De La Présentation, Ogdensburg, to learn about 18th Century maple sugaring on Saturday, March 18 from noon to 3 p.m.

Discover the history and importance of maple sugar production in the North Country and witness history happening before your eyes as living historians make maple sugar the 18th century way at Van Rensselaer Point, 22 Albany Ave. A rain date of April 1 has been chosen if weather cancels the March date.

