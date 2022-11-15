LOWVILLE — The Lewis County General Services Committee on Tuesday endorsed the purchase of 31 miles of railroad track in the northern half of the county for $2.5 million. The full legislative board still has to approve the deal.
After listening and in some cases responding to concerns raised during the public information session held last week and by the four landowners present, committee chair Ian W. Gilbert, R-New Bremen, said that although he believes there are issues that need to be addressed before allowing any form of motorized recreation on the trails the county intends to develop on the rail corridor, he supports both the purchase and the rails-to-trails project.
He also called for a clear process to determine how each section of trail will be used, as the county has stated for months is its intention, especially in the definition of “multi-use” trails allowing ATVs and snowmobiles.
“I don’t think it should be just whoever calls or whoever happens to email, who is friends with who. I would like us to meet with town board members,” Mr. Gilbert said. “I would like us to bring in stakeholders, bring in the railway museum (Railway Historical Society in Croghan), bring in the sheriff, bring in anyone who will be impacted and yes, bring in the landowners as well. Let’s have these conversations and keep the ball rolling.”
Two of the four landowners present challenged the committee’s perception of the repercussions of the proposed purchase and trail project.
“I hope you know what you’re doing to us landowners who are opposed to this and I hope you realize you’ll be spending $30 to $40 million for a few people to ride their bikes,” Larry L. Pacola said during the public comment period.
Barry J. Lyndaker, who said he worked 20 years for a company that did rail removals, remarked, “What you are buying here could possibly be a nightmare.”
He said railroad removal costs are dependent on how deep it is necessary to dig to remove contaminated soil, projecting costs in the $20-million range to remove contaminated soil to a depth of five inches on the railway to be purchased. That figure could not be confirmed.
During the committee’s discussion of the purchase resolution, Lowville legislator Richard Chartrand spoke in favor of the purchase. Now that it is clear railroad owner Genesee Valley Transportation, GVT, is willing to sell — unlike its stance earlier in the year — he said a private company could buy the asset, which he implied would impact public engagement on its use.
He also said that the county intends to complete the professional survey of the tracks GVT blocked over the summer before discussing the trail type for each section.
“With any type of project that’s ever been worth doing, there (has been) an element of risk and uncertainty,” Mr. Gilbert said before calling for a vote. “That’s the American story. We take those risks into account. We live with those decisions that we make and if we’re smart about it, we get input — but ultimately we don’t make decisions solely based on peer favor but what we think is best for the community.”
