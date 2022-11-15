LOWVILLE — The Lewis County General Services Committee on Tuesday endorsed the purchase of 31 miles of railroad track in the northern half of the county for $2.5 million. The full legislative board still has to approve the deal.

After listening and in some cases responding to concerns raised during the public information session held last week and by the four landowners present, committee chair Ian W. Gilbert, R-New Bremen, said that although he believes there are issues that need to be addressed before allowing any form of motorized recreation on the trails the county intends to develop on the rail corridor, he supports both the purchase and the rails-to-trails project.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.