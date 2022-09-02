WATERTOWN — The North Country Home Consortium is getting $2.9 million from American Rescue Plan funding to help homeless people.
The three-county consortium made up of representatives from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties doesn’t generally handle homelessness. Its purview going back to its founding about 30 years ago is assisting low- to middle-income families with owner-occupied or rental rehabilitation.
Jefferson County acts as the consortium administrator, and it contracts some administrative functions to the Development Authority of the North Country (DANC), such as collecting applications for assistance and staffing.
DANC Director of Development Michelle L. Capone said they haven’t identified specific projects yet because they’re still going through intensive early stages. The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is overseeing the American Rescue Plan-funded homelessness initiative.
“No projects have been identified at this point in time. We’re at the information gathering stage,” Ms. Capone said. “We have to have a good understanding of what needs are in all three counties to say to HUD we need [a certain] amount of funds for this eligible use of funds.”
“The process with HUD is very detailed and we’ll probably be going back and forth to get it how HUD would like to see it,” she added.
Once regional needs are identified, there are limitations on how the money can be spent. Ms. Capone said it can be used for things like transitional living services or supporting housing for at-risk people. Another is a short-term non-congregate shelter, meaning one or more buildings with private rooms for temporary shelter with no lease or occupational agreement.
The consortium has until September 2030 to spend the $2.9 million.
The consortium generally assists with HUD’s Home Program, which provides federal grants for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation, home buyer assistance or rental rehabilitation for low- to moderate-income people.
People seeking the Home Program funds typically apply through community organizations, and the consortium administers the funds. DANC takes applications on behalf of the consortium, and supports Jefferson County with staff, since the county is the tri-county consortium’s lead agency. The consortium is governed by an administrative board with two members from each of the three counties — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence.
Communities can opt in or out of the consortium every three years. Ms. Capone said some of the larger local communities who’ve opted out are the town and village of Gouverneur, the village of Massena and the city of Ogdensburg.
