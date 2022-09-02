The North Country Home Consortium is getting $2.9 million from American Rescue Plan funding to help homeless people. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The North Country Home Consortium is getting $2.9 million from American Rescue Plan funding to help homeless people.

The three-county consortium made up of representatives from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties doesn’t generally handle homelessness. Its purview going back to its founding about 30 years ago is assisting low- to middle-income families with owner-occupied or rental rehabilitation.

