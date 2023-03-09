Webb assessor accused of placing hidden camera

A New York State Police squad car parked in Fishers Landing on May 29, 2021.Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Two Massena men were charged with cocaine possession following a traffic stop Wednesday on Prospect Avenue.

Edward H. Kemison Jr., 37, and Jeremy J. Monroe, 40, were charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police say they observed a vehicle with a tail lamp out and initiated a traffic stop, interviewing the driver, Mr. Monroe, and the passenger, Mr. Kemison.

