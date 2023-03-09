MASSENA — Two Massena men were charged with cocaine possession following a traffic stop Wednesday on Prospect Avenue.
Edward H. Kemison Jr., 37, and Jeremy J. Monroe, 40, were charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police say they observed a vehicle with a tail lamp out and initiated a traffic stop, interviewing the driver, Mr. Monroe, and the passenger, Mr. Kemison.
The officer then conducted a vehicle search and found white residue that tested positive for cocaine, according to a news release from state police. Mr. Monroe and Mr. Kemison were searched and Mr. Kemison allegedly dropped a pill on the ground that was identified as Gabapentin, police said. The report also stated that Mr. Kemison had a glass smoking device in his shoe that had burnt cocaine residue on it.
Mr. Monroe and Mr. Kemison were released on appearance tickets for Massena Town Court.
