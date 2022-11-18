$200K from state lifts children’s museum plans

North Country Children’s Museum, 10 Raymond St., Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The North Country Children’s Museum is preparing to bid its Downtown Revitalization Initiative project. Meanwhile, the museum received $200,000 from the state’s Homes and Community Renewal program toward the effort.

The project will expand the museum to the second floor of its 10 Raymond St. building and add exhibits built by Blue Rhino, Toronto. The company has done interactive exhibits for the Ontario Science Center and other museums around North America. They’re going to build the exhibits off site before they’re installed in what will be the new second floor.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.