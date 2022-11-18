POTSDAM — The North Country Children’s Museum is preparing to bid its Downtown Revitalization Initiative project. Meanwhile, the museum received $200,000 from the state’s Homes and Community Renewal program toward the effort.
The project will expand the museum to the second floor of its 10 Raymond St. building and add exhibits built by Blue Rhino, Toronto. The company has done interactive exhibits for the Ontario Science Center and other museums around North America. They’re going to build the exhibits off site before they’re installed in what will be the new second floor.
Museum Executive Director Sharon V. Williams said the project estimate has gone up since the DRI was approved prior to a hike in the cost of building materials that came out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our current estimated total is $2.5 million,” she said, a figure she described as “a little bit of a moving target.”
She said they’re planning to release a request for bids next week, and choose a bidder in December.
“At that point we’ll really have a firm number,” she said.
She said they’ve raised about 92% of the $2.5 million goal. That includes $1.4 million from Potsdam’s DRI awarded in 2019, grants and private donations.
“We’re happy it doesn’t look at this point we’ll have to use our own cash reserves, which leaves the museum more secure,” Ms. Williams said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.