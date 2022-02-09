WATERTOWN — Sales tax receipts across the north country rose by double-digit percentages in 2021 over the previous year, but December figures show that growth trend may be on the wane.
For January through December 2021, Jefferson County saw its receipts rise 19.6% compared to the same period in 2020, while St. Lawrence and Lewis counties saw increases of 15.6% and 18%, respectively, according to data released Wednesday by the state comptroller’s office.
Jefferson County collected $98.6 million in sales tax revenue in 2021, up $16.2 million from the $82.4 million realized in 2020. St. Lawrence County’s revenue increased by $10.1 million, going from $64.6 million in 2020 to $74.7 this past year. Lewis County’s revenue rose $13.5 million in 2020 to $16 million in 2021, a $2.5 million increase.
The percent increases for the three counties were about on par with those experienced statewide, according to Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. Statewide, local government sales tax collections in 2021 totaled $19.6 billion, a $1.1 billion, or 19.1% increase over 2020.
This was the highest annual increase on record after a historic low in 2020 when local sales tax collections declined by 10%, Mr. DiNapoli said in a statement. Annual growth in 2019 was 4.7%.
“The pandemic substantially changed consumer spending for goods and services and from brick and mortar to online,” Mr. DiNapoli said. “While local sales tax collections were robust in 2021 as the economy rebounded from the pandemic, some of that growth is attributed to inflation, which was the highest it has been in over thirty years. If inflation remains high, consumer spending on many taxable goods could decrease due to the rising cost of basic staples.”
That could already be starting to show up in figures for the north country, as Jefferson County’s revenue declined in December 2021 compared to 2020, while St. Lawrence and Lewis counties recorded only modest increases.
Jefferson County had realized $10.4 million in sales tax revenue in December 2020, but saw that amount drop to $9.9 million in 2021, a $500,000, or 4.8%, decrease. St. Lawrence County saw a 2%, or $200,000, year-over-year revenue increase, going from $7.3 million in 2020 to $7.5 million this past year. Lewis County’s revenue rose by 8.6%, going from $1.8 million a year ago to $2 million in 2021, a $200,000 increase.
Oswego County was the only county in the state that realized revenue growth below 10% between 2020 and 2021. The county’s receipts grew by 4.8%, going from $53.1 million in 2020 to $55.7 million in 2021, representing a $2.6 million increase.
