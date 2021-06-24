MASSENA — SeaComm Federal Credit Union recently awarded ten students with the Shirley J. Eagles Memorial Scholarships. Congratulations to Willsboro resident Brady Sweatt; also to Emily Patnode and Christy Patnode of Chateaugay; Molly Witkop of Massena; Amy Gokey of Malone; Emalyn Martin of Canton; Joshua Hargett of Norwood; Damien Thompson of Akwesasne; Anna Martin of Brushton; and Tyler Svarczkopf of Brasher Falls. Each student received a $500 scholarship.
Brady Sweatt, son of Brandy Pierce Nolette and Alvin Nolette of Willsboro, graduated from Willsboro Central School with a grade point average of 86.33. As an avid volunteer in the community, Brady dedicated his free time to the Willsboro Central Booster Club, and Youth Commission. Throughout his high school career, he participated in a variety of sports, including soccer, basketball, and the rifle team. Brady is the recipient of the Provost Scholarship from Paul Smith’s College, where he will be pursuing a degree in fisheries & wildlife, come fall.
Emily Patnode, daughter of David and Tina Patnode of Chateaugay, graduated from Chateaugay Central School with a 92.36 grade point average. Emily has spent her time volunteering with Pre-K3 Physical Education and the Burke Fire Department dinners, as well as working as a babysitter. Emily has been accepted to North Country Community College, where she will study early childhood education beginning in the fall 2021 semester.
Christy Patnode, daughter of David and Tina Patnode of Chateaugay, concluded her high school career at Chateaugay Central School with a 94.31 grade point average. Christy spent her time volunteering at the Burke Fire Department dinners and helping with Pre-K3 Physical Education, while maintaining a part-time job at Mountain Mart. Christy will major in informatics at the University of Albany, where she has been awarded the Merit Scholarship for academic achievement.
Molly Witkop is the daughter of Robert and Lisa Witkop of Massena. Molly concluded her high school career at Massena Central with a grade point average of 96.29. She has spent her free time volunteering with the Elks Lodge and Trinity Catholic School, as well as becoming a certified lifeguard. Molly has been accepted to Saint Mary’s College in Indiana, where she has been awarded the Dean’s Scholarship. She will major in business in the fall 2021 semester.
Amy Gokey, daughter of Steven and Marsha Gokey of Malone, is a graduate of Franklin Academy with a grade point average of 90.10. As an active member in the community, Amy has spent her time volunteering with the Franklin County Dairy Princess/Promotion Program and the Chateaugay 4-H Club, as well as working at the Stargo Dairy Farm. Amy’s passion for dairy farming has motivated her to pursue a career in agricultural business management. Amy will attend SUNY Cobleskill beginning in the fall, where she was awarded the Dairy Farmers of America Cares Foundation Scholarship.
Emalyn Martin, daughter of Patrick and Christina Martin of Canton, graduated from Canton Central School with a grade point average of 94.63. In addition to volunteering for her high school blood drive, Emalyn also dedicated her time to Skate-Aid, Pee Wee Soccer, and the school science fair. Emalyn will study nursing at St. John Fisher College in fall 2021, where she has been awarded the Presidential Scholarship.
Joshua Hargett is the son of Terri and Timothy Hargett of Norwood, and a graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central. Joshua has concluded his high school education with a grade point average of 93.13. While attending school, Joshua spent time as the lights and sound director for school talent shows, lifeguarding, and a referee for hockey. Joshua was involved in numerous sports, including varsity soccer, indoor track, and golf. Joshua will attend Clarkson University come fall 2021, where he will study electrical engineering.
Damien Thompson, son of Tewentahawih’tha’ Cole of Akwesasne, graduated from Salmon River Central School with a GPA of 86.28. Throughout high school, Damien spent his time volunteering as a laborer and apprentice, as well as a singer. Damien’s passion and respect for the environment has motivated him to pursue studies in environmental science. Damien will attend Paul Smith’s College, where he will begin his college career come fall 2021.
Anna Martin is the daughter of Joel and Dianna Martin of Brushton. Anna graduated from Brushton-Moira Central School with a grade point average of 95.93. During her high school career, Anna served as a volunteer with Dollars for Scholars, and worked several part-time jobs. In her senior year, Anna attended The Clarkson School early college program for motivated students who are prepared for college studies in advance. Anna will be attending Clarkson University in the fall 2021 semester, where she will study to become a civil engineer.
Tyler Svarczkopf, son of Todd and April Svarczkopf of Brasher Falls, graduated from St. Lawrence Central School with a grade point average of 87.92. Tyler volunteered his time with the Tri-Town Minor Hockey Program as a skating instructor, and maintained a part-time job. Tyler has been awarded the Provost Scholarship at Paul Smith’s College, where he will study sports and event management beginning in the fall.
The SeaComm Shirley J. Eagles scholarships are awarded each year to college bound students in memory of long time SeaComm employee Shirley Eagles, who lost her life in a tragic car accident in 2004. Winners are selected based on a wide variety of criteria including academics, volunteer service, scholastic awards, and financial need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.