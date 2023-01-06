After nearly two years of dealing with COVID-19 restrictions, 2022 started in Canton with a slow return to more normal activity. What follows are some reminders of the events that occurred in the community.
JANUARY
■ Northern New York Newspapers started making concrete plans for the return of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. Tom Graser, the current St. Lawrence and Franklin County editor, would run the weekly newspaper, with the first edition appearing in the first week of June.
■ The town council decided to move meetings back to the second Wednesday of each month. Coronavirus restrictions had caused the meetings to be moved to Thursdays to allow more time to clean and sanitize the courtroom. Newly elected councilor John S. Taillon requested the move.
FEBRUARY
■ Winterfest returned on Feb. 3. The event included all the old favorites, including cardboard sled races, window decoration, cross-country skiing and snowshoe outings.
Natalie Todd, a sophomore at Hugh C. Williams High School, designed the 2022 button.
■ Kentucky Fried Chicken and a remodeled Dunkin’ opened at Mountain Mart on Main Street.
■ The Canton Central School District Board of Education voted unanimously to hire BCA Construction Management to oversee its $27.5 million capital project. The project includes upgrades to cafeterias, a new pool, a turf field, a new parking lot, new music rooms, upgrades to the theater and numerous improvements to the physical plant.
■ An apartment building in Rensselaer Falls was destroyed by fire, displacing 11 people and leaving a heap of wreckage in the middle of the village.
MARCH
■ The purchase of a new ice resurfacer was approved for the Canton Pavilion. The machine was built to order and is expected in early 2023. The $116,925 machine will be paid for with American Rescue Plan money.
■ More than 100 people gathered on a snowy Saturday morning in Canton Village Park to rally behind the citizens of Ukraine. The rally was organized by two local women, Ola S. Aldous and Marina V. Smith, who are natives of Ukraine, which the Russian army had invaded in late February.
■ With a nod to Canton’s canoe culture, Traditional Arts in Upstate New York opened the exhibit “Hornbeck Boats: Lightest Boats in the Deep Woods.” The show included a collection of boats and photographs representing a range of boats built by Adirondack canoe maker Peter Hornbeck and the people who use them to explore the ponds, creeks, rivers and swamps of Northern New York.
APRIL
■ The town board passed a local law to remove the residency requirement for deputy clerks. The unanimous vote came after the board tabled the issue for two consecutive meetings. The vote confirmed the employment of Leanna Moquin, who started working for the town on Jan. 4. Canton Town Clerk Heidi L. Smith searched for and appointed Ms. Moquin deputy clerk and discovered the residency rule after she started work.
The meeting was held in person with about a dozen people in attendance for the first time since the spring of 2020.
■ The Rushton adaptive canoe/kayak launch was installed at Taylor Park on the last day of April. Mark McKenna, the founder of the Wounded Warriors Sled Hockey team, led the project, raising money and organizing volunteers for its installation.
MAY
■ The 60th Canoe Weekend was held at Taylor Park, with professional, amateur and leisure paddlers taking to the Grasse and Little rivers. Several of J. Henry Rushton’s family members attended the races and cut the ribbon on the Rushton Adaptive Kayak Launch.
■ SUNY Canton held its spring commencement where nearly 800 degrees were awarded.
“At this graduation, we are conferring over 780 degrees, and half of our graduates are walking across the stage today,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said. “Thirty-three of our students are graduating with two degrees, and one is graduating with an unbelievable three degrees.”
■ St. Lawrence University held its first commencement ceremony overseen by new St. Lawrence University President Kathryn A. Morris. Former St. Lawrence University President William L. Fox became a member of the graduating Class of 2022 when he received an honorary Doctorate of Divinity.
JUNE
■ The St. Lawrence Plaindealer was relaunched on the first Friday in June with stories about the Memorial Day service, the mural on the old Jubilee supermarket and Golden Bear golf and softball teams winning Section X Championships,
■ Ike Noble Fields were rededicated to mark the completion of a new concession stand, delayed by the pandemic. The celebration was moved to the high school gym due to a hard-charging thunderstorm.
■ Dairy Days returned to the Canton Village Park, where rain played a part, forcing a delay in the popular Big Wheel races.
■ The village of Rensselaer Falls marked the passing of Esther B. Gushea, who served as village clerk from 1978 to 2019. Mrs. Gushea was 95 when she was laid to rest.
■ Long-time Hugh C. Williams Director of Bands Tim Savage held his last concert at Canton Island Park. Mr. Savage retired after 32 years as a music teacher.
■ Hugh C. Williams High School seniors, 90 of them, received their degrees at SUNY Canton’s Roos House.
“Once a Bear, always a Bear,” senior Caroline Hines said in her speech to classmates.
■ More than 200 people marched in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The protesters filled the Main Street sidewalk from Miner Street to Park Street, chanting “my body, my choice” and other slogans, cheering when motorists honked their horns in support.
JULY
■ A project to refurbish and improve Canton Village Park was completed. The $220,000 project included the restoration of the park fountain, tree work, the installation of benches, tables and trash cans, a patio, sidewalk work and a tarp for the fountain in winter.
■ EDF Renewables held a sparsely attended meeting at SUNY Canton’s Roos House to talk with residents about its plan to install a sprawling 240-megawatt solar project south of Canton on 1,700 acres. The proposed project will also include a 20-megawatt battery storage facility.
AUGUST
■ The Lake Placid Soccer Center camp returned to the St. Lawrence University campus after a two-year break due to the pandemic.
■ Atlantic Testing remodeled the cogeneration plant on Lincoln Street, removing the clock tower. Atlantic Testing will use the building as a base for its many drilling rigs, a specialty equipment fabrication space and a vehicle repair shop.
■ The annual St. Lawrence Gem and Mineral Show returned to the Canton Pavilion for its 55th show drawing hundreds of people and rockhounds to peruse vendor offerings and demonstrations over two days.
■ Three Canton police officers were lauded for saving lives. Officers James A. Gibson, Joshua Vine and Joshua Rose were presented with Lifesaving Awards at a department meeting.
Officers Gibson and Vine each stopped a youth threatening to jump from the Main Street bridge. Officer Rose, while off duty, spotted an undisclosed illicit, dangerous activity and reported it to the appropriate agency.
■ The Northern Border Regional Commission awarded the village of Canton $1 million to establish a secondary water source.
“This help guarantees a water supply for the future,” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said. It protects us from failure from our primary source.”
The village is working on funding about $13 million to improve its water system.
SEPTEMBER
■ The town planning board approved two 5-megawatt solar projects in two weeks. One, on a hayfield of Judson Street, the other at 6046 Route 11 outside the village, across from the St. Lawrence Health Greenfields building. The project is seeking approval. A Payment in Lieu of Taxes and a Host Community Benefit agreement needs to be reached.
■ St. Lawrence Suds was granted approval to renovate the former Mattress Barn on West Main Street to establish a brewery and gastro pub, which will be called Bent Beam Brewing.
OCTOBER
■ Renovation of the Rensselaer Falls Library cleared its first hurdle when it was granted funding from the Northern New York Library Network. Initial plans are to refurbish the building’s basement and install new lighting and electrical work on the main floor. A possible expansion of the building’s footprint could come later.
■ St. Lawrence University President Kathryn A. Morris was inaugurated as the 19th president of the university. She is the second woman to hold the post.
■ A 30-year tradition at Hugh C. William High School came back from the pandemic with the visit of students from France making an at-home cultural exchange. Canton students will visit France in February.
NOVEMBER
■ Canton Deputy Mayor Carold S. Pynchon announced that she would move to New Hampshire and end her 13-year career on the village board. Barbara Beekman was appointed to fill the last year of Ms. Pynchon’s term.
■ At least two dozen people attended the town’s November meeting to express concern about the Rich Road solar project proposed by EDF Renewables.
“I am very, very glad to see you,” Councilman James T. Smith said to the audience. “We have talked about this at every meeting. We are going from an agricultural community to industrial. We need the whole community to decide where we should go. It is not up to just this board.”
■ The village agreed to apply for intervenor status regarding the EDF Renewables project.
“That’s a massive operation and I think it is going to have an impact on us and we should at least be in position to comment and be taken seriously,” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said.
■ About 20 people attended a town planning board meeting during which an application for a 5-megawatt solar project on Meade Road was approved.
People attending the meeting complained about the pace of approvals and the taking of cropland.
DECEMBER
■ The torch for the Lake Placid 2023 World University Games came through Canton, carried by high school, college and local run club members. Olympic bronze medalist Erin M. Hamlin emceed a ceremony at Canton Village Park following the run. The preliminary men and women’s hockey games will be played at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall, Cheel Arena at Clarkson and Roos House at SUNY Canton.
■ The Canton Central School District agreed to go to voters for an additional $10 million to fund its massive renovation project. Superintendent Ronald P. Burke said inflation and supply chain issues caused bids to come in significantly over budget. The vote will take place on Feb. 14.
■ Town Councilman Robert J. Washo announced he would leave the board after seven years of service. Mr. Washo had one year left of his term. In January, the board will decide whether and how to fill his position.
