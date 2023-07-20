MASSENA — SeaComm Federal Credit Union recently awarded ten students with the Shirley J. Eagles Memorial Scholarships. Congratulations to Massena residents Madelyn Blanchard, Logan Eggleston, Jadelyn McMillan, and Aaron Binion; also to Melanie McLean of Norwood; Matthew David Wilson of Hammond; Beatrice Brooks of North Bangor; Wyatt Benedict of Fort Covington; Christian Simons of Canton; and Vaughan Noble of Richmond, VT. Each student received a $500 scholarship.
Madelyn Blanchard, daughter of Justin Blanchard and Morgan Danko of Massena, graduated from Massena Central School with a 94.09 grade point average. As an avid volunteer, Madelyn dedicated her free time to many causes, including the American Legion and the American Red Cross, where she expanded her love of helping others. Beginning in fall 2023, Madelyn will attend St. John Fisher University in Rochester, where she will pursue a degree in nursing.
Logan Eggleston, son of Darin and Barb Eggleston of Massena, graduated from Massena Central School with a GPA of 100.98. During his high school career, Logan spent numerous hours volunteering with the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, and St. Vincent DePaul Pantry. Logan has been accepted to Juniata College in Pennsylvania, where he will study biochemistry beginning in the fall 2023 semester. Logan’s goal is to become an osteopathic physician practicing emergency medicine.
Jadelyn McMillan, is the daughter of Alex and Kaitlin Prashaw of Massena. Jadelyn concluded her high school career at Massena Central School with a 96.25 GPA. Throughout high school, Jadelyn was an avid volunteer in her community while maintaining a part-time job. Jadelyn will major in political science with a focus on pre-law at Emmanuel College in Boston, where she has been awarded the Dean’s Scholarship, Louis Ridge Scholarship, and Emmanuel Grant.
Aaron Binion is the son of Suzanne and Joseph Binion of Massena. Aaron completed his high school career at Massena Central School with a grade point average of 99.36. Throughout high school, Aaron dedicated his free time as a volunteer with hospice and Rotary Club. He also spent summers as a lifeguard at Waddington Beach. Aaron has been accepted to Union College in Schenectady, where he will major in mechanical engineering come fall 2023.
Melanie McLean, daughter of Kristin and Peter McLean of Norwood, is a graduate of St. Lawrence Central High School with a GPA of 98.95. As an active member in the community, Melanie has spent her time volunteering at local summer festivals, and within her school’s greenhouse and freshman orientation. Melanie has been the recipient of multiple scholastic and athletic awards during her high school career. She will attend St. Lawrence University beginning in the fall, where she will study digital media, film, and business.
Matthew David Wilson, son of David and Linda Wilson of Hammond, graduated from Morristown Central School with a 95.81 grade point average. Matthew has spent multiple hours volunteering for the elderly, car washes, and food drives. He also helps out on his family’s dairy farm. Matthew will study dairy management at SUNY Morrisville this fall, where he hopes to gain the knowledge necessary to come back and continue his family’s legacy.
Beatrice Brooks is the daughter of Juanita and Kent Brooks of North Bangor, and a graduate of Franklin Academy. Beatrice has concluded her high school education with a grade point average of 97.94. While attending school, Beatrice volunteered with her church food pantry, the Rotary Club of Malone, as well as Franklin County Dairy. Beatrice will attend Houghton University come fall 2023, where she will major in history.
Wyatt Benedict, son of Owen and Alison Benedict of Fort Covington, graduated from Salmon River High School with a GPA of 100.15. Throughout high school, Wyatt spent his time volunteering in his neighborhood, doing yard work and clearing snow. He also helped elderly neighbors maintain their boats. Wyatt will attend Daemen University in Amherst, where he will take part in the Physical Therapy BS/DPT program this coming fall.
Christian Simons is the son of Violet Simons of Canton. Christian graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School with a grade point average of 88.74. During his high school career, Christian was a volunteer with the Norwood Church Thrift Store and maintained a part-time job. He was the recipient of the Green Scholarship and Ellsworth Scholarship. Christian will be attending SUNY Brockport in the fall 2023 semester, where he will study biology.
Vaughan Noble, Son of Denise Noble and Christopher Wasser of Richmond, VT, graduated from Mount Mansfield Union High School with a 3.47 GPA. As a member of the Boy Scouts, Vaughan volunteered in many projects, including town meetings and ScoutPower. He also volunteered at his school’s freshman orientation, and received the Odyssey of the Mind Award. Vaughan will attend American University in fall 2023, where he was chosen to be part of the honors program, and awarded a Dean’s Scholarship. He will double major in history and music.
The SeaComm Shirley J. Eagles scholarships are awarded each year to college bound students in memory of long time SeaComm employee Shirley Eagles, who lost her life in a tragic car accident in 2004. Winners are selected based on a wide variety of criteria including academics, volunteer service, scholastic awards, and financial need. The entire SeaComm family is very proud of the 2023 award winners.
