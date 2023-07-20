MASSENA — SeaComm Federal Credit Union recently awarded ten students with the Shirley J. Eagles Memorial Scholarships. Congratulations to Massena residents Madelyn Blanchard, Logan Eggleston, Jadelyn McMillan, and Aaron Binion; also to Melanie McLean of Norwood; Matthew David Wilson of Hammond; Beatrice Brooks of North Bangor; Wyatt Benedict of Fort Covington; Christian Simons of Canton; and Vaughan Noble of Richmond, VT. Each student received a $500 scholarship.

Madelyn Blanchard, daughter of Justin Blanchard and Morgan Danko of Massena, graduated from Massena Central School with a 94.09 grade point average. As an avid volunteer, Madelyn dedicated her free time to many causes, including the American Legion and the American Red Cross, where she expanded her love of helping others. Beginning in fall 2023, Madelyn will attend St. John Fisher University in Rochester, where she will pursue a degree in nursing.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.