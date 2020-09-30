POTSDAM — For the first time in more than two decades, the Hobble Gobble Prediction Walk/Run will not take place “in person” this November.
Instead, due to the health and safety concerns brought on by the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 edition will take place as a virtual event.
Registration is now open for the virtual 23rd edition Hobble Gobble — No Frills Edition. The event will take place November 19-21 and pre-registration by Nov. 10 guarantees a 2020 race shirt.
As in past years, the event’s primary beneficiary will be the Potsdam Holiday Fund with other local community organizations supported as possible.
“We will not have fancy door prizes or trophies this year,” said Race Director Jacqueline Bill. “The event will be on your honor and for the love of helping others in the spirit of the holidays. We hope that 2021 will see the return of the traditional event, but for this year, please spread the word. Let’s set some records and raise some dollars.”
To ensure proper recognition of last year’s winners, t-shirts will be provided for all participants registered by Nov. 10. Pick-up times and locations will be announced closer to the event. Non-local participants can arrange to have their shirts shipped.
The Hobble Gobble will again be working with SportsStats for race data. The event distances will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 19, with the event closing on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2:30 p.m.
“Hobble Gobble 23 will be on your honor with all participants being celebrated and no winners will be awarded,” said Bill. “Please register, lace up your walking or running shoes, and prepare to support our local charities in a time of extreme need.”
The cost for participants ages 18 and under is $20 and for adults ages 19 and over is $36. For Canadian residents ages 18 and under the cost in Canadian funds is $22 and for those ages 19 and over the cost in Canadian funds is $43. All T-shirts will be shipped and an additional cost and participants are asked to contact the race director to make shipping arrangements.
For more information or to register, contact Bill via email at northcountryturkeyrun@gmail.com or find it on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/259283458737404. The event website address is; https://events.com/r/en_US/registration/virtual-hobble-gobble-prediction-walkrun-2020-the-no-frills-edition-potsdam-november-790828.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.