A large number of people in the tri-county region, and across the 21st Congressional District, have chosen to vote by absentee ballot, or during early voting this year, but elections officials are still anticipating a big turnout today — Election Day.
In Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, 13,081 voters cast their ballots during early voting this year between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1. That accounts for 11% of the 115,241 registered voters across the three counties.
In the three-county area, 21,518 people, or 18% of all registered voters, have requested absentee ballots, and 16,781, or 14.5% of all registered voters, have returned them as of Monday morning. Many more absentee ballots are expected to be returned over the coming days, as voters are able to submit their ballot by mail or in person up to Election Day. As long as the ballot’s envelope has a postmark of Nov. 3 or earlier, local Boards of Elections are able to accept them up to Nov. 10.
Between early and absentee voting, at least 25% of voters in the tri-county area have already voted in this year’s election.
Between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1, each county Board of Elections opened an early voting site for at least four hours per day, and turnout was much higher than any election commissioner had expected.
“I’ve never seen anything like this, and I didn’t expect it,” Jefferson County’s Democratic Elections Commissioner Michelle LaFave said on Oct. 24 after more than 350 people had already cast their ballots within the first four hours of early voting.
“I’m not sure what to expect going forward, but I hope that this enthusiasm will continue,” she added.
There were 5,150 early voters in Jefferson County, 2,818 in Lewis County and 5,113 in St. Lawrence County. Both Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties reported some of the lowest early voting turnouts in the entire state, with 7.5% of each counties’ registered voters casting their ballots during the nine days of early voting. Lewis County had a higher turnout, with 15% of all registered voters casting their ballots early, but that was still lower than the statewide average of 18.5%.
Across the state’s 21st Congressional District, which includes Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis, Hamilton, Essex, Warren, Washington and Fulton counties, as well as parts of Saratoga and Herkimer counties, there are about 500,000 registered voters. A total of 55,065 people, or 11% of all registered voters in the district, voted early this year.
A total of 68,164 NY-21 voters requested absentee ballots, accounting for 13.6% of all registered voters in the district, and 55,722 people, 10.7% of all registered voters, have returned their ballots as of Monday morning, with more on the way.
Between early and absentee voting, 24.3% of all registered NY-21 voters have already voted.
According to data collected by the New York Times, about 2,507,000 New Yorkers voted early this year, and 842,000 absentee ballots have been received by county Boards of Elections. There are 11.7 million registered voters in New York state.
While ballots submitted during early voting and on Election Day will be counted and reported after the polls close, election officials must wait until at least Nov. 9 to count absentee ballots. This is because the state Board of Elections requires that each county submit a list of voters, and how they voted, to ensure no person submitted two ballots, or voted in two separate counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.