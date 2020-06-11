POTSDAM — The town has seemingly been in a tug of war over $3 million dollars for its proposed water and sewer district in the Unionville, Sissonville Road and Route 56 corridor, and on Tuesday night was told they are currently on the winning end.
On May 12, Town Board members were told by Kevin P. Feuka, owner and project manager for architectural, engineering and planning firm C2AE, Canton, that the expected $3 million that was headed their way for the proposed district was reportedly reduced to less than half and the proposed district along Route 56 north corridor, was now looking at receiving $1.128 million.
That news came after Mr. Feuka first said the Town Board reached out to the U.S. Economic Development Agency, which was “very supportive of giving money in St. Lawrence County for manufacturing,” and the town should be eligible for $3 million in grants and it could be distributed across the two projects.
On Tuesday night, he said that $3 million is back on the table.
“We met recently with the Economic Development Administration on your grant and the representative had the good news to report that you are, they believe, still eligible for the original $3 million as opposed to the $1.128 that they had sent out in writing,” Mr. Feuka told board members Tuesday. “The reason for the change (is that) the EDA attorney believes the agreement that started this whole application process, by which RD (USDA Rural Development) could mix funds with another federal agency, the EDA, that had expired. It was from 1968, but even though it expired, the attorney believes it could easily be reestablished.”
He said he reached out to Rural Development to shared that news, that the state Rural Development representatives were reaching out to the national office to concur and he was hoping to resurrect the discussion to allow the $3 million grant to happen.
“What they have asked, which is a good sign, is we go back and update our application to address some comments they have generated when they reviewed out initial ask,” Mr. Feuka said. “So in other words, even though they came back to us to offer us $1 million plus, they believe that if we can rewrite and update some of the provisions, it positions them with this new grant agreement to give us the higher amount.”
He said the 1968 expired agreement had not been used by the current state staff, which he said had the longest member of that staff had been on board for 30 years.
“And they told me they never had to use that agreement, they’ve never faced a project entered into with co-funding by the EDA,” he said.
“Now, it’s not firm, but it is very strong for the attorney to make this opinion, so our next step is to reach out to the Rural Development attorney to make sure this is viable before we go any further. Call me a little leery, but we have had some twists and turns with this, but it is encouraging to get two other voices on the discussion that said this should be possible.”
He said he is hoping for an update on the financial situation at the July Town Board meeting.
Additionally, Mr. Feuka LC Drives is still “strongly interested in committing” to building its proposed complex in the proposed district.
Previously, Mr. Feuka said the board had been waiting on what the cost would be and, under the Route 56 sewer district, total annual cost per one single-family residential household that chooses to use the service would be charged $433.98, while connecting to the water district would cost $418.76 a year.
Residents who decide not to hook up would still have to pay $247.16 a year for sewer and $298.16 a year for water for being in the district and to help pay off the debt.
The numbers presented were based on whether LC Drives builds its proposed 120,000-square-foot factory in the proposed district, as the numbers are based on job creation.
If LC Drives builds its facility, by connecting to the proposed district, it would pay the amount equivalent to 27 EDUs or equivalent dwelling units, a one single-family residential household, Mr. Feuka told the board.
On Tuesday he said the 27 EDUs is based on LC Drives’s current real property classification at 6968 Route 56, which technically still vacant because they have not built on the parcel yet.
“However, the town, as I understand it, has granted them a special-use permit, which is one step closer to developing the property the way that they want to, but whether or not we put it out to vote on the vacant basis or the potential built basis that they have identified that they intend to use, that would have to be resolved,” he said.
If LC Drives were to back out, the town would have to get commitments from all the other businesses or potential businesses that they would replace the same number of jobs through their businesses.
“We started looking at the possibility of extending more costs to the non-residential than the residential based on the fact that truly a business has more benefit from the water than the residential property does, for the sewer, because they can expand, they can grow, they can add employees,” he said. “That is something we are going to have to resolve before I can finalize the costs.”
